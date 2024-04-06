State Committee Holds Training For Colleagues With Support Of ADA University

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A training session was conducted with the support of ADAUniversity at the State Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan forAffairs of Refugees and IDPs, Azernews reports.

According to Azernews, the training session was dedicated topresentation methodology and data collection methods.

Besides, the purpose of the training was to enhance theknowledge and skills of colleagues from various structuraldepartments of the committee in data collection and conductingsurveys.

Moderated by Anar Valiyev, a lecturer at ADA University, thetraining provided both practical and theoretical insights into thetypes of information, quality indicators, and basic tools used inconducting surveys.

Discussions relevant to the topic were held during the training,and questions from committee colleagues were addressed.

It is envisaged to continue the series of trainings on relevanttopics in the future.