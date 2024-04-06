Yerevan Brews New Hotbed Of War In S Caucasus Amid Army Concentration On Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

Since the end of the second Garabagh War, Azerbaijan hasrepeatedly proposed to the Armenian authorities peace talks aroundthe table and, at the same time, urged that they adhere to theNovember 10 agreement. However, in addition to reneging on itsobligations, by involving the Western forces in the processes inthe South Caucasus, official Yerevan has done its best to slow downthe peace process with its provocations on the border withAzerbaijan.

Following the Brussels meeting, Armenia's violation of theceasefire on the conventional border-in the direction of theNakhchivan Autonomous Republic and Tovuz region-and theconcentration of the army in the direction of Eastern Zangazurovershadow the 'calls for peace' voiced by the Pashinyangovernment.

It seems that Yerevan's goal is to create a new hotbed of war inthe region, in addition to forcing Baku to take retaliatorymeasures.

Military expert Emin Hasanli, touching on the subject in acomment for Azernews , said that these provocationsby Armenia were imminent. Thus, official Yerevan has neverfulfilled its obligations.

"Armenia has never fulfilled its obligations. Neither during theperiod of Tsarist Russia nor during the period of Bolshevik Russia,nor Kocharyan, nor Sargsyan, nor Pashinyan did this country standbehind its word.

The expert noted that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan alwaysmakes different excuses for the provocations on the border.

"Every year, the Armenian authorities declare that there aregreat hopes for peace this year. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyanmakes encouraging speeches for peace, but somehow the opposite ishappening. He blames the soldiers for every provocation on theborder, allegedly saying that the generals in the Armenian armyserve the fifth column of some country and do not obey his orders he does not disclose the names of the generals. Sometimes heclaims that those who violated the ceasefire were drunk or mentallyill.

Emin Hasanli drew attention to the special tactics that Armeniais trying to implement. He said that official Yerevan is trying todraw the attention of other countries by further deteriorating thesituation in the region.

"Armenia has been gathering troops to the front in recent daysand is spreading disinformation that Azerbaijan will attackArmenia. The tactics of this country are as follows: to intensifythe situation in the region and draw the world's attention to it,"added Hasanli.

The expert also touched on the issue of people of Armeniandescent who moved voluntarily from Garabagh. He said that the maingoal here was to create prejudice against Azerbaijan in theChristian world.

"People of Armenian descent were taken out of Garabaghthemselves. With this, they wanted to direct the pressure of theinternational community, especially the Christian communities,against Azerbaijan and make the country unjust in its rightfulcause. Thus, sanctions would be applied against official Baku, they could not achieve their goals, and no sanctions wereapplied."

Emin Hasanli also recalled that all countries in the worldrecognised Garabagh as the territory of Azerbaijan.

"The international world did not see any strangeness here whenAzerbaijan ensured its territorial integrity. Because the UN haddecisions on this issue. Also, the European Union, the Council ofEurope, the Organisation of Islamic Countries, and otherinstitutions knew that Garabagh is the territory of Azerbaijan andconfirmed it."

The expert noted that despite 4 years of the Second Garabagh War,Armenia cannot accept defeat and is currently trying to putpressure on Azerbaijan with all available means.

"With these steps, Armenia is pursuing two goals. The first andmain goal is to focus the attention of the international communityon Azerbaijan. Pashinyan's government is trying to describe itselfas helpless and show Azerbaijan as an aggressive state. Inaddition, Yerevan denies the provocations committed on the borderand tries to portray any retaliatory step by Azerbaijan as a threatto its sovereignty. With this, state officials also create anxietyamong their citizens and form a topic for pointlessdiscussions."

He noted that another goal of Armenian provocations is to obtainfinancial aid. The expert said that the decisions made during theBrussels meeting prove this.

"Armenia intends not only to pressure Azerbaijan but also to begmoney from the West. It's no secret that this country has beenfinanced by various institutions for years and is asking for helpat every opportunity.