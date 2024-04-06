Lithuania Hands Ukraine M577 Apcs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania delivered to Ukraine on April 5 a batch of M577 armored personnel carriers.

That's according to the press release of the Ministry of National Defense, Ukrinform reports with reference to LRT .

"Continuity of support to Ukraine is our strategic goal. The weapons and equipment supplied by us and our allies make a decisive contribution to Ukraine's struggle for independence and the security of Europe as a whole. We will provide support to Ukraine for as long as it takes," said the Minister of National defense of Lithuania, Laurinas Kasčiūnas.

As reported, Lithuania handed Ukraine another batch of military aid, which included 155mm artillery shells.

In addition to the transfer of military equipment and armaments, Lithuania also actively trains the Ukrainian military, provides treatment and rehabilitation to Ukrainians, organizes expert consultations, and allocates funds to international funds to support Ukraine.

Lithuania has already developed a long-term support plan for Ukraine: in 2024-2026, the nation intends to transfer a military support package worth EUR 200 million to Ukraine for new acquisitions. In total, since the start of the war, Lithuania has provided military aid to Ukraine in the amount of nearly EUR 605 million.

On April 5, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, discussing, among other things, the issue of Russia sanctions and seizure of Russian assets.