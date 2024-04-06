Russia's Iskander Missile Hits Utility Company In Odesa Region, Killing Employee

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Saturday afternoon, the Russian army targeted a utility company in Odesa district with an Iskander-M missile, killing a civilian worker.

That's according to the press service of Defense Forces South, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy continues targeted ballistic strikes in the south of Ukraine. In the afternoon, they directed a missile, presumably Iskander-M, at Odesa region," the report reads.

The Russians hit a utility facility, leaving equipment and the administration building damaged.

An employee was killed on the spot.

The scale of destruction is being assessed.

As reported by Ukrinform, windows were shattered in 16 residential buildings and a lyceum were damaged in Odesa as a result of an enemy missile being downed on April 5.