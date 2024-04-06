Russia's Iskander Missile Hits Utility Company In Odesa Region, Killing Employee

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Saturday afternoon, the Russian army targeted a utility company in Odesa district with an Iskander-M missile, killing a civilian worker.
That's according to the press service of Defense Forces South, Ukrinform reports.
"The enemy continues targeted ballistic strikes in the south of Ukraine. In the afternoon, they directed a missile, presumably Iskander-M, at Odesa region," the report reads.
The Russians hit a utility facility, leaving equipment and the administration building damaged. Read also:
An employee was killed on the spot.
The scale of destruction is being assessed.
As reported by Ukrinform, windows were shattered in 16 residential buildings and a lyceum were damaged in Odesa as a result of an enemy missile being downed on April 5.
