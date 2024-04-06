Zarqa, Mafraq March Exports Up 14%

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Zarqa, April 6 (Petra) -- The March industrial exports of the Zarqa and Mafraq governorates soared by 14 percent to $115.9 during the month of March, compared with about $101.4 million in the same period of 2023, according to latest figures.Head of Zarqa Chamber of Industry Fares Hamoudeh said the Arab and US markets accounted for 41.7 percent and 44 percent respectively of the volume of industrial exports for the first quarter of 2024, as the total value of exports reached $344 million, compared to the same period of 2023. which amounted to $303 million, marking an increase of 14 percent.Hamoudeh told Petra in an interview that industrial exports to the United States through the Zarqa Chamber of Industry rose by 36 percent to $152.6 million, compared to $111.4 million during the comparison period, accounting for 44 percent of the volume.Industrial exports to Arab countries saw an 11 percent increase to $143.9 million during the first quarter of the current year, compared to the same period of 2023, amounting to $130 million, about 41.7 percent of the total volume of exports.Hamoudeh said industrial exports to Iraq particularly surged by 142 percent, reaching a total of $53.0 million, compared to $21.9 million during the comparison period.