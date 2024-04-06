INDIA Bloc A Broken Engine Without Any Compartment: Devendra Fadnavis

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday slammed the INDIA bloc, terming it a broken (detached) engine without any compartment.

"In Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), all the engines (referring to various parties and their leaders) are lined up. They raise their hands and say they are together but later take their engines in different directions. What is the purpose of such an engine? People no longer have faith in this broken engine," he said during his interaction with the media after attending a function on the occasion of BJP's Foundation Day.

"Someone described the MVA very well. Be it Maha Vikas Aghadi or INDIA bloc, it is just an engine without any compartment," said Fadnavis.

The Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister also said that the BJP is focusing on the "Booth Chalo Abhiyan", and it is being carried out with the celebration of the party's foundation day.

"BJP is the only party which is working while keeping the booth at the centre-stage that makes it easy to reach the last person," he noted.

Devendra Fadnavis further said that as far as the MahaYuti is concerned, there are three parties -- BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, so it is equally important to respect the allies.

"We (BJP) never claimed that we would contest 33 Lok Sabha seats. Our effort was that we should fight for the seats we get while respecting all the three and accordingly, we (BJP) have got the seats," he added.