Islamic Organization Welcomes UN Human Rights Council Resolutions On Palestine

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Saturday welcomed United Nations Human Rights Council resolutions calling on Israel to be held accountable for possible war crimes in the Gaza Strip.In its resolutions yesterday, the council expressed "grave concern at reports of serious human rights violations and grave breaches of international humanitarian law, including of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the occupied Palestinian territory". It also demanded a halt to arms sales to Israel.The UN body's decisions reflected an international consensus on supporting the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and rejecting all illegal measures and ongoing crimes perpetrated by Israel, the OIC said in a statement.It called for following up on the immediate implementation of the resolution, urging the international community to shoulder its responsibility by taking practical steps to stop Israeli crimes and provide international protection for the Palestinian people.