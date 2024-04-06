Russia Drops Guided Aerial Bombs On Borova, Destroying Post Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning, Russian troops dropped guided aerial bombs on Borova, Kharkiv region, destroying a post office.
That's according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.
"The invaders are once again shelling Borova in the Izium district, using aerial bombs. At around 10:00 this morning, the Russian army hit the settlement's civil infrastructure. Fortunately, no one was hurt," Sinegubov wrote. Read also:
Zelensky stresses importance of strengthening air defense over Kharkiv
region
According to him, as a result of the airstrike, the two-storey building of Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal operator, a hairdresser, and a veterinary pharmacy were destroyed.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled the village of Borova in Kharkiv region the night before, with no casualties reported.
Photo: Regional Military Administration
MENAFN06042024000193011044ID1108066012
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.