Russia Drops Guided Aerial Bombs On Borova, Destroying Post Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This morning, Russian troops dropped guided aerial bombs on Borova, Kharkiv region, destroying a post office.

That's according to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov , who reported the news on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

"The invaders are once again shelling Borova in the Izium district, using aerial bombs. At around 10:00 this morning, the Russian army hit the settlement's civil infrastructure. Fortunately, no one was hurt," Sinegubov wrote.

According to him, as a result of the airstrike, the two-storey building of Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal operator, a hairdresser, and a veterinary pharmacy were destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled the village of Borova in Kharkiv region the night before, with no casualties reported.

Photo: Regional Military Administration