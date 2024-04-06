World Traveller Arrives In Azerbaijan By Electric Car

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The world traveller arrives in Azerbaijan after leaving behindsections of the route passing through Canada, the USA, China, andKazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The "80 E-Days" project of the Spanish Rafael de Mestre servesas a global eco-promotional tour, reinvigorating the automotiveworld. This project began when de Mestre embarked on a trueadventure with his electric car in 2012. Feeling akin to theprotagonist of Jules Verne's "Around the World in 80 Days," Rafaelset two goals for himself: to demonstrate the practicality ofelectric cars and to dispel doubts about their everyday use. As aresult, De Mestre travelled over 28,000 kilometres with his TeslaRoadster, proving that electric cars are ready for such longjourneys and traversing various countries.

De Mestre's journey played a catalytic role in globalinitiatives promoting environmental care and technologicalinnovations. In 2016, during the second part of the 80-day journeynamed "Elduro," Rafael led 10 teams. This time, De Mestre travelledwith a different car, while the Roadster was gifted to a museum inGermany. Thus, the teams departing from Barcelona covered a totalof 29,000 kilometres across 20 countries, demonstrating thefeasibility of entirely ecological journeys.

A significant aspect of the "80 E-Days" project is the "TreeRoute" initiative, where participants planted trees along the routeto reduce air pollution caused by harmful gases. Each team aimed toplant trees throughout the route, leaving a green footprint behindthem. This initiative became an integral part of the "80 E-Days"project and manifested its multifaceted mission of combatingclimate change and promoting ecological awareness.

Rafael de Mestre had intentions of regularly embarking on globaltravels, but events at a global scale brought about changes inplans. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the initial plans for theyear 2020 and slightly postponed subsequent global projects, it was decided in 2023 that the project would continuewith a renewed route in 2024. The idea of the promotional tour alsostemmed from the need to revive the Tesla Roadster, which had aweakened battery after years in the museum. However, the plan torefurbish the Roadster required its transportation from Germany tothe USA. As a result, the electric car was transported to the Teslafactory near Miami on the sailboat "Avontur," powered solely bywind energy. The desire for the journey to be free of carbonemissions underscores Rafael's commitment to ongoing ecologicalprogress.

The purpose of Rafael de Mestre's travels to various countriesis to establish mutual connections with local organisations,journalists, and electric car enthusiasts, exchange knowledge aboutecological transportation, and promote the development of charginginfrastructure. Having already left behind sections of his route inthe USA, Canada, and China in March, Rafael finally reachedKazakhstan. Despite facing harsh weather conditions and challengeslike floods, Rafael successfully completed his journey inKazakhstan with the help of local eco-friends and electric carenthusiasts. The next stop is Azerbaijan.

It is known that in Azerbaijan, the year 2024 has been declaredthe "Year of Solidarity for a Green World," and our country ispreparing to host the 29th session of the Conference of the Partiesto the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change(COP29). In the context of these events, the arrival of the globalelectric car ambassador Rafael de Mestre carries symbolicsignificance for Azerbaijan.

At the press conference organized by the Azerbaijan AutomobileDealers Association, Rafael de Mestre will present his project andanswer journalists' questions.