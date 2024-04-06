Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia Diverts Attention From Concentrating Military Forces In Different Directions

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

On April 5, starting from 15:10 to 17:35, the Armenian armedforces units, in order to create basis for next provocations,attempted to conduct work for the purpose of engineeringimprovement of a trench in front of the Azerbaijan Army positionsstationed in the direction of Hajali, Aghbulag, Aghdam, Garalar,Kohna Gishlag settlements of Tovuz district and Galakend settlementof Gadabay district, Azernews reports.

Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson of the Ministry of ForeignAffairs, made a commentary on the statement of the Ministry ofForeign Affairs of Armenia regarding the latest militaryprovocations.

Accusations by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armeniaagainst our country in an intentional escalation of the situation,intending to distract attention from the military provocations ofthe Armenian side regularly committed against the units of ourarmed forces and from the steps of concentrating military forces invarious directions over the past few days, are unacceptable andhave no basis

Regarding the statement that the construction of militaryfortifications by Armenia in the bordering areas with Azerbaijan ispart of their military reforms and that the policy of massmilitarization by Armenia is their sovereign right, it should beclear to everyone why these steps taken by Armenia are illegitimateand pose a threat to our country.

Accordingly, the ongoing claims against the territorialintegrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the Constitution ofArmenia, as well as in a number of legislative acts, and theexistence of revanchism attempts demonstrate the scale of threatsfrom Armenia against our country.

Moreover, taking into account that Armenia occupied thesovereign territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years when they had amilitary capability, the efforts to provide additional militarypower undoubtedly will create conditions for Armenia to become anew source of tension and a threat.

Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan has liberated its sovereignterritories from occupation in accordance with international lawwith full military superiority and did not pose a threat toArmenia's territories.

Against the background of the mentioned challenges, theaggressive militarization of Armenia under various pretexts is asource of threat, and it is necessary to urge Armenia to refrainfrom this dangerous path.

Expression of frivolous ideas such as arms control andnon-aggression pact by Armenia, that for 30 years has grosslyviolated its obligations within the framework of the internationalagreements and arms control mechanisms to which it was a party, andduring the occupation of our territories illegally deployed most ofits military equipment and weapon systems on the territory of ourcountry and concealed them from the international arms controlmechanisms, and that does not respect Azerbaijan's territorialintegrity and sovereignty contrary to the Alma-Ata declaration,which it refers to many times today, is a politicalmanipulation.

In order to prove that Armenia is serious about the peaceprocess, she has to refrain from contradictory statements andprovocative steps and respect the norms and principles ofinternational law.

Azerbaijan, for its part, will seriously prevent threats againstit in the region and will continue its peace and constructionefforts.