Rebel Leader Eshwarappa Can't Use PM Modi's Photo For Campaigning: BJP Leader R Ashoka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, April 6 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Assembly R. Ashoka on Saturday said that rebel BJP leader K. S. Eshwarappa, who has announced to contest as an independent candidate from Shivamogga constituency, cannot use Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photos to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

Interacting with reporters here, the LoP said, "Eshwarappa cannot use Prime Minister Modi's photos. If he uses them, it is incorrect. If it is a government programme, his photos could be used. But, during elections, it is only the BJP, which has the right to use PM Modi's photos."

"Once he submits his nomination papers, action would be initiated against him. Legal action would be initiated against those who indulge in anti-party activities," Ashoka said.

Eshwarappa has filed a caveat petition in the district court in connection with using Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo while campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

"To declare drought, the state government took three months. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has rightly stated that the state government delayed sending the proposal for drought relief to the Central government. Siddaramaiah is lying and should tender resignation," he said.

"In the devolution of taxes between 2004 and 2014, the UPA government had given Rs 81,795 crore for the state. Between 2014 and 2024, the government, led by PM Modi, had given Rs 2,82,791 crore. It is more than 242 per cent," the BJP leader said.

"Between 2004 to 2014, the UPA government had allotted Rs 60,779 crore to Karnataka. Under PM Modi, the state has got Rs 2,08,832 crore which is 243.58 per cent more," the leader claimed.