Mexico Ends Diplomatic Relations With Ecuador After Embassy Incident

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas's arrest at the Mexican embassy in Quito heightened Mexico-Ecuador tensions, cutting diplomatic ties.



Convicted of corruption, Glas had sought asylum in the embassy, a request Mexico had approved hours before his arrest.



The dramatic entry by police into the embassy was publicly shared by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, signaling a deepening diplomatic conflict.



The dispute has been brewing, with Ecuador declaring Mexico's ambassado persona non grata following comments by Lopez Obrador.



Ecuador defends the arrest by highlighting Glas's corrupt activities during Rafael Correa's presidency from 2013 to 2017.







Glas, however, insists his prosecution is politically motivated, a claim denied by Ecuador's government.



The fallout has resulted in Mexico suspending its diplomatic relationship with Ecuador, condemning the breach of its embassy as a violation of international law and its sovereignty.



Adding to the complexity, Mexico has criticized Ecuador's handling of its internal security and recent elections.



Under President Daniel Noboa, Ecuador has been grappling with drug cartel violence, prompting a state of emergency.



This incident underscores the delicate balance in international relations, where legal, political, and diplomatic considerations intersect, challenging the norms governing state interactions.

Background

Glas's tenure from 2013 to 2017 under President Rafael Correa was marred by corruption scandals, contributing to the complexity of his asylum request.



Mexico granting asylum and Ecuador's bold intervention highlight a clear neglect of embassy sanctity, a norm maintained by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.



This break in Mexico-Ecuador ties introduces a fresh phase in Latin America's complex political scene, where asylum frequently acts as a diplomatic lever during political turmoil.

