Saturday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saturday offers football enthusiasts exciting matches in Brazil and across Europe, showcasing major clashes.
The highlight stays for the matches of the finals of the main state championships of the country: Paulista , Carioca, Gaúcho, Baiano, Catarinense.
Know where to watch live the main matches of this Saturday:
BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL
15h00 – Campeonato Paulista A3: EC São Bernardo x Sertãozinho – YouTube (Football Paulista)
15h10 – Campeonato Paulista A2: Velo Clube x Juventus – YouTube (Paulistão) and TV Cultura
15h30 – Campeonato Candango: Capital x Ceilândia (final, return) – YouTube (FFDF and Our Football)
16h00 – Campeonato Piauiense: Altos x Parnahyba (final, return) – SBT (PI) and YouTube (TV Cidade Verde)
16h00 – Campeonato Sergipano: Sergipe x Lagarto (semifinal, return) – Record (SE) and YouTube (TV Atalaia)
16h30 – Campeonato Gaúcho: Grêmio x Juventude (final, return) – Globo (RS), sportv and Premiere
16h30 – Campeonato Catarinense: Criciúma x Brusque (final, return) – Globo (SC)
16h30 – Campeonato Pernambucano: Sport x Náutico (final, return) – Globo (PE) and Canal GOAT
16h30 – Campeonato Paraibano: Sousa x Botafogo (final, leg) – Globo (PB)
16h30 – Campeonato Mato-Grossense: União de Rondonópolis x Cuiabá (final, return) – Globo (MT)
16h40 – Campeonato Cearense: Ceará x Fortaleza (final, return) – Globo (CE), TV Ceará (CE), Canal GOAT and ge/ce
17h00 – Campeonato Paranaense: Athletico x Maringá (final, return) – TV Paraná Turismo (PR), YouTube (TV Paraná Turismo and NSports), NSports and Rede Furacão
17h00 – Campeonato Alagoano: CRB x ASA (final, return) – Band (AL) and YouTube (FAF TV)
17h00 – Campeonato Paulista A3: Grêmio Prudente x RB Bragantino II – YouTube (Football Paulista)
18h00 – Campeonato Paulista A3: Votuporanguense x Marília – YouTube (Football Paulista)
18h00 – Campeonato Paulista A3: Catanduva x Desportivo Brasil – YouTube (Football Paulista)
18h30 – Campeonato Tocantinense: União x Tocantinópolis (final, return) – YouTube (TV Sport More)
19h30 – Campeonato Maranhense: Imperatriz x Sampaio Corrêa (semifinal, leg) – YouTube (Steel TV)
GERMAN FOOTBALL
08h00 – 2.Bundesliga: Elversberg x Magdeburg – Onefootball
08h00 – 2.Bundesliga: Hamburg x Kaiserslautern – Onefootball
08h00 – 2.Bundesliga: Nuremberg x Kiel – Onefootball10h30 – Bundesliga: Freiburg xRB Leipzig – Onefootball
10h30 – Bundesliga: Heidenheim x Bayern Munich – Onefootball and CazéTV
10h30 – Bundesliga: Cologne x Bochum – Onefootball
10h30 – Bundesliga: Mainz 05 x Darmstadt – Onefootball
10h30 – Bundesliga: Union Berlin x Bayer Leverkusen – Onefootball and Canal GOAT
13h30 – Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund x Stuttgart – Onefootball, RedeTV! and sportv
15h30 – 2.Bundesliga: Karlsruher x St. Pauli – Onefootball
SPANISH FOOTBALL
11h15 – LaLiga2: Eldense x FC Andorra– Star+
13h30 – LaLiga2: Levante x Zaragoza – Star+
17h00 – Copa del Rey: Athletic Bilbao x Mallorca – ESPN and Star+
FRENCH FOOTBALL
12h00 – Ligue 1: Lens x Le Havre – Star+
16h00 – Ligue 1: PSG x Clermont – Star+
ENGLISH FOOTBALL
08h30 – Premier League: Crystal Palace x Manchester City – ESPN and Star+
08h30 – Championship: Norwich City x Ipswich Town – Star+
11h00 – Premier League: Aston Villa x Brentford – Star+
11h00 – Premier League: Everton x Burnley – Star+
11h00 – Premier League: Fulham x Newcastle – ESPN2 and Star+
11h00 – Premier League: Luton x Bournemouth – Star+
11h00 – Premier League: Wolverhampton x West Ham – ESPN and Star+
11h00 – Championship: Cardiff City x Hull City – Star+
13h30 – Premier League: Brighton x Arsenal – ESPN and Star+
ITALIAN FOOTBALL
10h00 – Serie A: Milan x Lecce – ESPN4 and Star+
13h00 – Serie A: Roma x Lazio – ESPN and Star+
15h45 – Serie A: Empoli x Torino – Star+
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
09h00 – Finnish Championship: Gnistan x Inter Turbo – Onefootball
11h00 – Finnish Championship: Haka x VPS – Onefootball
11h00 – Finnish Championship: Ilves x Lahti – Onefootball
11h00 – Finnish Championship: Mariehamn x Ekenas – Onefootball
11h00 – Finnish Championship: SJK x Oulu – Onefootball
13h00 – Finnish Championship: KuPS x HJK – Onefootball
14h00 – Dutch Championship: PSV x AZ – Star+
14h00 – Dutch Championship: Braga x Arouca – Star+
15h45 – Belgian Championship: Royal Antwerp x Genk – Star+
16h00 – Dutch Championship: FC Twente x Fortuna Sittard – Star+
16h30 – Portuguese Championship: Sporting x Benfica – ESPN4 and Star+
ARGENTINE FOOTBALL
17h00 – League cup: Newell"s Old Boys x Boca Juniors – ESPN3 and Star+
21h30 – League cup: Union de Santa Fe x Belgrano – Star+
FOOTBALL IN THE AMERICAS
00h05 – Mexican Championship Series B: Dorados de Sinaloa x Tapatío CD – Star+
10h00 – Uruguayan Championship: Cerro CA x Rampla Juniors – Star+
12h30 – Uruguayan Championship: Racing Montevideo x Miramar – Star+
15h00 – Uruguayan Championship: Danubio x Progress – Star+
15h00 – Ecuadorian Championship: Aucas x Cumbaya – Star+
15h00 – USL Championship: Detroit x North Carolina – Star+
15h00 – USL Championship: Hartford Athletic x Miami FC – Star+
17h00 – USL Championship: Louisville City x Indy Eleven – Star+17h00 – USL
Championship: Memphis x Orange County SC – Star+
17h30 – Ecuadorian Championship: El Nacional x LDU Quito – Star+
17h30 – Colombian Championship Series B: Barranquilla x Quindio – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
17h30 – Colombian Championship Series B: Real Santander x Bogotá – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
18h00 – Uruguayan Championship: Nacional x Cerro Largo – Star+
19h00 – USL League One: Richmond Kickers x Central Valley Fuego – Star+
20h00 – Ecuadorian Championship: Barcelona x Deportivo Cuenca – Star+
20h00 – USL Championship: Pittsburgh x Tampa Bay – Star+
20h00 – USL League One: Greenville x Northern Colorado – Star+
20h00 – Nicaraguan Championship: Managua FC x Sébaco – YouTube (First League)
20h30 – MLS: Cincinnati x New York RB – Apple TV
20h30 – MLS: Columbus Crew x DC United – Apple TV
20h30 – MLS: Inter Miami x Colorado Rapids – Apple TV
20h30 – MLS: Los Angeles FC x Los Angeles Galaxy – Apple TV
20h30 – MLS: New England Revolution x Charlotte – Apple TV
20h30 – MLS: New York City x Atlanta United – Apple
20h30 – MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps x Toronto – Apple TV
20h30 – USL Championship: Rhode Island x Charleston – Star+
20h30 – USL League One: Tormenta x Lexington – Star+
21h00 – USL Championship: Colorado Springs x Sacramento Republic – Star+
21h30 – MLS: Austin x San Jose Earthquakes
