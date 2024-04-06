               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Saturday’S Main Soccer Matches And Where To Watch Them


4/6/2024 8:16:56 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saturday offers football enthusiasts exciting matches in Brazil and across Europe, showcasing major clashes.

The highlight stays for the matches of the finals of the main state championships of the country: Paulista , Carioca, Gaúcho, Baiano, Catarinense.

Know where to watch live the main matches of this Saturday:
BRAZILIAN FOOTBALL


  • 15h00 – Campeonato Paulista A3: EC São Bernardo x Sertãozinho – YouTube (Football Paulista)
  • 15h10 – Campeonato Paulista A2: Velo Clube x Juventus – YouTube (Paulistão) and TV Cultura
  • 15h30 – Campeonato Candango: Capital x Ceilândia (final, return) – YouTube (FFDF and Our Football)
  • 16h00 – Campeonato Piauiense: Altos x Parnahyba (final, return) – SBT (PI) and YouTube (TV Cidade Verde)
  • 16h00 – Campeonato Sergipano: Sergipe x Lagarto (semifinal, return) – Record (SE) and YouTube (TV Atalaia)
  • 16h30 – Campeonato Gaúcho: Grêmio x Juventude (final, return) – Globo (RS), sportv and Premiere
  • 16h30 – Campeonato Catarinense: Criciúma x Brusque (final, return) – Globo (SC)
  • 16h30 – Campeonato Pernambucano: Sport x Náutico (final, return) – Globo (PE) and Canal GOAT
  • 16h30 – Campeonato Paraibano: Sousa x Botafogo (final, leg) – Globo (PB)
  • 16h30 – Campeonato Mato-Grossense: União de Rondonópolis x Cuiabá (final, return) – Globo (MT)
  • 16h40 – Campeonato Cearense: Ceará x Fortaleza (final, return) – Globo (CE), TV Ceará (CE), Canal GOAT and ge/ce
  • 17h00 – Campeonato Paranaense: Athletico x Maringá (final, return) – TV Paraná Turismo (PR), YouTube (TV Paraná Turismo and NSports), NSports and Rede Furacão
  • 17h00 – Campeonato Alagoano: CRB x ASA (final, return) – Band (AL) and YouTube (FAF TV)
  • 17h00 – Campeonato Paulista A3: Grêmio Prudente x RB Bragantino II – YouTube (Football Paulista)
  • 18h00 – Campeonato Paulista A3: Votuporanguense x Marília – YouTube (Football Paulista)
  • 18h00 – Campeonato Paulista A3: Catanduva x Desportivo Brasil – YouTube (Football Paulista)
  • 18h30 – Campeonato Tocantinense: União x Tocantinópolis (final, return) – YouTube (TV Sport More)
  • 19h30 – Campeonato Maranhense: Imperatriz x Sampaio Corrêa (semifinal, leg) – YouTube (Steel TV)


GERMAN FOOTBALL

  • 08h00 – 2.Bundesliga: Elversberg x Magdeburg – Onefootball
  • 08h00 – 2.Bundesliga: Hamburg x Kaiserslautern – Onefootball
  • 08h00 – 2.Bundesliga: Nuremberg x Kiel – Onefootball10h30 – Bundesliga: Freiburg xRB Leipzig – Onefootball
  • 10h30 – Bundesliga: Heidenheim x Bayern Munich – Onefootball and CazéTV
  • 10h30 – Bundesliga: Cologne x Bochum – Onefootball
  • 10h30 – Bundesliga: Mainz 05 x Darmstadt – Onefootball
  • 10h30 – Bundesliga: Union Berlin x Bayer Leverkusen – Onefootball and Canal GOAT
  • 13h30 – Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund x Stuttgart – Onefootball, RedeTV! and sportv
  • 15h30 – 2.Bundesliga: Karlsruher x St. Pauli – Onefootball

SPANISH FOOTBALL

  • 11h15 – LaLiga2: Eldense x FC Andorra– Star+
  • 13h30 – LaLiga2: Levante x Zaragoza – Star+
  • 17h00 – Copa del Rey: Athletic Bilbao x Mallorca – ESPN and Star+

FRENCH FOOTBALL

  • 12h00 – Ligue 1: Lens x Le Havre – Star+
  • 16h00 – Ligue 1: PSG x Clermont – Star+

ENGLISH FOOTBALL

  • 08h30 – Premier League: Crystal Palace x Manchester City – ESPN and Star+
  • 08h30 – Championship: Norwich City x Ipswich Town – Star+
  • 11h00 – Premier League: Aston Villa x Brentford – Star+
  • 11h00 – Premier League: Everton x Burnley – Star+
  • 11h00 – Premier League: Fulham x Newcastle – ESPN2 and Star+
  • 11h00 – Premier League: Luton x Bournemouth – Star+
  • 11h00 – Premier League: Wolverhampton x West Ham – ESPN and Star+
  • 11h00 – Championship: Cardiff City x Hull City – Star+
  • 13h30 – Premier League: Brighton x Arsenal – ESPN and Star+

ITALIAN FOOTBALL

  • 10h00 – Serie A: Milan x Lecce – ESPN4 and Star+
  • 13h00 – Serie A: Roma x Lazio – ESPN and Star+
  • 15h45 – Serie A: Empoli x Torino – Star+

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

  • 09h00 – Finnish Championship: Gnistan x Inter Turbo – Onefootball
  • 11h00 – Finnish Championship: Haka x VPS – Onefootball
  • 11h00 – Finnish Championship: Ilves x Lahti – Onefootball
  • 11h00 – Finnish Championship: Mariehamn x Ekenas – Onefootball
  • 11h00 – Finnish Championship: SJK x Oulu – Onefootball
  • 13h00 – Finnish Championship: KuPS x HJK – Onefootball
  • 14h00 – Dutch Championship: PSV x AZ – Star+
  • 14h00 – Dutch Championship: Braga x Arouca – Star+
  • 15h45 – Belgian Championship: Royal Antwerp x Genk – Star+
  • 16h00 – Dutch Championship: FC Twente x Fortuna Sittard – Star+
  • 16h30 – Portuguese Championship: Sporting x Benfica – ESPN4 and Star+

ARGENTINE FOOTBALL

  • 17h00 – League cup: Newell"s Old Boys x Boca Juniors – ESPN3 and Star+
  • 21h30 – League cup: Union de Santa Fe x Belgrano – Star+

FOOTBALL IN THE AMERICAS

  • 00h05 – Mexican Championship Series B: Dorados de Sinaloa x Tapatío CD – Star+
  • 10h00 – Uruguayan Championship: Cerro CA x Rampla Juniors – Star+
  • 12h30 – Uruguayan Championship: Racing Montevideo x Miramar – Star+
  • 15h00 – Uruguayan Championship: Danubio x Progress – Star+
  • 15h00 – Ecuadorian Championship: Aucas x Cumbaya – Star+
  • 15h00 – USL Championship: Detroit x North Carolina – Star+
  • 15h00 – USL Championship: Hartford Athletic x Miami FC – Star+
  • 17h00 – USL Championship: Louisville City x Indy Eleven – Star+17h00 – USL
  • Championship: Memphis x Orange County SC – Star+
  • 17h30 – Ecuadorian Championship: El Nacional x LDU Quito – Star+
  • 17h30 – Colombian Championship Series B: Barranquilla x Quindio – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
  • 17h30 – Colombian Championship Series B: Real Santander x Bogotá – YouTube (Wins Sports TV)
  • 18h00 – Uruguayan Championship: Nacional x Cerro Largo – Star+
  • 19h00 – USL League One: Richmond Kickers x Central Valley Fuego – Star+
  • 20h00 – Ecuadorian Championship: Barcelona x Deportivo Cuenca – Star+
  • 20h00 – USL Championship: Pittsburgh x Tampa Bay – Star+
  • 20h00 – USL League One: Greenville x Northern Colorado – Star+
  • 20h00 – Nicaraguan Championship: Managua FC x Sébaco – YouTube (First League)
  • 20h30 – MLS: Cincinnati x New York RB – Apple TV
  • 20h30 – MLS: Columbus Crew x DC United – Apple TV
  • 20h30 – MLS: Inter Miami x Colorado Rapids – Apple TV
  • 20h30 – MLS: Los Angeles FC x Los Angeles Galaxy – Apple TV
  • 20h30 – MLS: New England Revolution x Charlotte – Apple TV
  • 20h30 – MLS: New York City x Atlanta United – Apple
  • 20h30 – MLS: Vancouver Whitecaps x Toronto – Apple TV
  • 20h30 – USL Championship: Rhode Island x Charleston – Star+
  • 20h30 – USL League One: Tormenta x Lexington – Star+
  • 21h00 – USL Championship: Colorado Springs x Sacramento Republic – Star+
  • 21h30 – MLS: Austin x San Jose Earthquakes

