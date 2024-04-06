A New Chapter In Argentina’S Fight Against Crime

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Security Minister Patricia Bullrich and Governor Maximiliano Pullaro announced a plan to overhaul Argentina's organized crime strategy.



During a press conference, they shared insights on the dire situation in Rosari , a city currently grappling with a wave of drug-related violence.



This situation has led to the murder of innocents, causing widespread fear and prompting a halt in essential services like education and sanitation.



This initiative marks a potential turning point in Argentina's penal history, promising to introduce fundamental changes to its legal framework.



The officials highlighted a unified effort among security leaders to confront the menace of narcoterrorism in Rosario.







The community, still shaken by recent violence, received Bullrich's call for a measured state response.



She advocated for regaining control with thorough and deliberate actions, avoiding quick result announcements.



Their strategy involves overhauling the penal system to manage criminals more strictly and end leniency toward prison misconduct.



This approach seeks to curb prison violence and criminal control. Bullrich highlighted plans for legislative changes to toughen the fight against criminal groups.



These changes include maximum penalties for all members and faster legal processes to deliver justice.

Bolstering the authorities' capacity to solve crimes

Moreover, the proposal to create a DNA database represents a leap forward in evidence collection, bolstering the authorities' capacity to solve crimes.



The discussion also ventured into modifying the Internal Security Council Law, suggesting military involvement in terrorism-related cases, indicating a broadened scope of state intervention.



Bullrich's vision extends internationally, with plans to collaborate with global entities like the FBI to tackle complex, transnational crimes.



This initiative includes adopting international best practices in DNA data management and enhancing police training.



Bullrich's upcoming leadership in the Organization of American States' Special Commission on Complex and Transnational Crime marks the beginning of a transformative era for Argentina.



This comprehensive approach signifies a major shift in Argentina's security and legal systems.



It sets a precedent for international cooperation and holistic domestic policy reform in the fight against organized crime.

MENAFN06042024007421016031ID1108065975