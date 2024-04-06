Ban On Islamic Schools In Uttar Pradesh, India, Suspended

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Supreme Court of India has halted a lower court ruling that effectively banned Islamic schools in Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in the country.

According to Reuters, defense lawyers involved in the case have stated that the case will be reviewed in July, and until then, everything will remain as it was before.

The Allahabad High Court deemed the 2004 law as violating the principle of secularism in the constitution and ordered that students of these schools be transferred to regular schools.

Reuters reports that this ruling was a response to protests against a Supreme Court ruling in Allahabad issued on March 21st, enforcing the 2004 law governing Islamic schools, known as“madrasas,” in Uttar Pradesh, a state where one-fifth of its 240 million population is Muslim.

This court had prohibited the operation of religious schools in the state of Uttar Pradesh and ordered students of these schools to be enrolled in public modern schools.

The judge of the court had ordered the Uttar Pradesh state government to ensure that children between the ages of 6 and 14 are not left without admission to reputable educational institutions.

While Narendra Modi denies the existence of discrimination against minorities in his government, stating that his government strives to improve the overall situation, during his ten years as Prime Minister, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party have been repeatedly accused of hate speech against Muslims and arbitrary enforcement of the law.

