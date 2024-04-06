Ex-Kerala HC CJ Declines To Take Over As State Rights Body Chairperson

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 6 (IANS) Even after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan cleared the appointment of former Kerala High Court Chief Justice S. Manikumar as the Chairperson of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), the latter on Saturday informed the Governor that he won't be able to take up the new role.

Manikumar said that due to personal reasons, he will not be able to take up the appointment, paving the way to end the controversy that erupted after the Congress party and Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan strongly opposed the appointment, even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan batted for it.

It was in September last year that Manikumar's name was cleared by Vijayan and the file sent to Khan.

But Khan kept the file until last week, after which he cleared it.

Satheesan on September 29 last year wrote to Khan not to approve the proposal to appoint Manikumar.

Satheesan pointed out that he as a member of the selection committee of the SHRC had expressed strong reservations about the decision to appoint Manikumar.

“As you are aware, the position of SHRC Chairperson requires the highest level of probity and must be free of any bias towards the government in power. However, some of Manikumar's decisions as Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court have raised serious concerns about his ability to function impartially and fairly, as required by the commission,” said Satheesan in his letter.

Former Leader of Opposition and Congress legislator Ramesh Chennithala also opposed the appointment and said that Manikumar was sitting on many of his cases against Vijayan.

Hearing the news that Manikumar was not joining, Chennithala said it's nice that Manikumar is not taking up the post as all know this post was given as gratis for all the 'help' he gave to Vijayan.

Vijayan, in an unprecedented gesture, last year gave a farewell to Manikumar along with a few of his cabinet colleagues, days before his superannuation and this had raised eyebrows.