“Doing Everything We Can” To Deliver Ammunition To Ukraine Dutch Mod

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, said that everything possible is being done to deliver ammunition to Ukraine as soon as possible.

She said this in an interview with an Ukrinform correspondent in The Hague.

"This war that Ukraine is fighting is about freedom, democracy, rule of law, and standing against an illegal aggression. And that is why we are also committed to support Ukraine, and that is why we are doing everything we can to get the ammunition there, especially 155mm rounds, as soon as we can. We are working very hard to this end," Ollongren said.

She also noted that the Netherlands is very well aware of the difficult situation at the front, that the military is seeing an ammunition shortage. "But will get there. And we also understand the importance of air defense, since Russia has been able to employ large numbers of missiles, drones, and aerial bombs, from which Ukraine has to protect its cities, citizens, and critical infrastructure," emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense.

The Netherlands allocating EUR 10M to help Ukraine in probing war crimes

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren considers NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg's proposal to create a NATO fund for Ukraine worth EUR 100 billion to an interesting idea.

Ollongren noted that it is necessary to thoroughly study the details of the proposal.

As reported, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed creating a fund to finance military aid to Ukraine with a budget of EUR 100 billion for the next five years.