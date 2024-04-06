All Angles Being Explored To Increasing Defense Production For Ukraine - Ollongren

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) To increase weapons production for Ukraine, all possible options must be considered.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Kajsa Ollongren, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

"On the part of the Netherlands, we have been engaging a lot with our industry to make sure they increase output, that we open new production lines, that we do joint procurements and seal large orders for Ukraine," Ollongren said.

She added that during her visit to Ukraine, the possibilities of increasing production directly in Ukraine were also discussed. "We have to work on production in Ukraine, production in Europe, the United States, and other countries. We also have to see if we can find more existing stocks that can be used. So we are working on that from all possible angles," the minister noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukrainian and Dutch defense companies have signed first cooperation agreements.