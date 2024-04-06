Gaza Death Toll Up To 33,137

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, April 6 (Petra) -- The death toll from Israel's war on the Gaza Strip soared Saturday to 33,137 and the number of wounded to 75,815, according to the Gaza health Ministry.It said in its daily casualty update that Israeli occupation forces carried out 4 massacres during the past 24 hours, which left 46 people dead and 65 injured.It said many victims were still under the rubble of buildings targeted by air strikes or on roads out of reach of ambulances and civil defense crews.