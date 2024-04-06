Tennis Sumit Nagal Makes Winning Start In Qualifying Round At Monte Carlo

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) India's No.1 Sumit Nagal cruised past 63-ranked Italian Flavio Cobolli in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3 to kick off his qualifying campaign at the Monte Carlo Masters Qualifiers on Saturday.
From the start, Nagal put up a professional effort, exhibiting deft groundstrokes and superb court coverage. He kept Cobolli on the backfoot with his thunderous forehand. In the second set, Nagal took the lead with a break of serve in the fourth game and held onto the lead to win 6-2.
Cobolli fought with more vigour in the second set. But in the eighth game, the Indian star answered forcefully with a serve break, demonstrating his mental toughness. With confidence, Nagal ended the match with a 6-3 score.
This was his ninth top-100 win (seventh on Clay) and fourth-best career win (by ranking of opponent).
Nagal will next face the winner of the match between Diego Schwartzman and third seed Diaz Acosta.
MENAFN06042024000231011071ID1108065912
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.