Hussein Irbid And Al-Wehdat Clash Ends In Draw, Al-Faisaly Secures Dominant Win

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- The top-ranked team in the Professional Football League, Al-Hussein Irbid Club, settled for a goalless draw against Al-Wehdat in their Friday match. The game, which took place at Amman International Stadium, saw both sides unable to find the back of the net.
Meanwhile, Al-Faisaly delivered an outstanding performance, clinching a convincing 6-2 victory over Shabab Al-Aqaba. The highlight of the match was Rizq Bani Hani's impressive hat-trick, alongside goals from Wanga, Khaled Zakaria, and Arif Al-Hajj. Shabab Al-Aqaba displayed resilience with goals from Kanga and Faraj Eid, but ultimately couldn't match Al-Faisaly's firepower.
Over at Petra Stadium in Al-Hussein Youth City, Mugheer Al-Sarhan and Al-Ahly played out a 2-2 draw. Goals from Qusay Danous and Moataz Obeidat for Mugheer Al-Sarhan were matched by strikes from Muhammad Maraaba and Khaled Al-Dardour for Al-Ahly.
With these results, Al-Hussein Irbid Club maintains their position at the top of the league with 44 points, followed closely by Al-Faisaly with 39 points and Al-Wehdat with 32 points. Mugheer Al-Sarhan Club moves up to ninth place with 15 points, while Al-Ahly sits just behind with 14 points. Shabab Al-Aqaba remains in fifth place with 22 points.
The final match of the sixteenth week will see Sahab take on Al-Jalil at Amman Stadium today, with kickoff at 10:30 pm.
