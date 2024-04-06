Gold Prices Soar In Local Market: 21-Carat Hits JD46.80 Per Gram

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- Saturday, the market price for 21-carat gold, a popular choice among local buyers, surged to JD46.80 per gram at goldsmiths' shops, marking a significant increase from the previous purchasing rate of JD44.80.For those considering other karat options, the buying rate per gram stands at JD53.80 for 24-karat gold and JD42 for 18-karat gold.Rabhi Allan, head of the General Union of Jewelry Shop Owners, shared insights into market dynamics, indicating that the Al-Rashadi lira, weighing 7 grams, is priced at JD330 dinars, while the English lira, weighing 8 grams, is valued at JD377.Speaking with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Allan noted the subdued activity in the local gold market, primarily due to the prevailing high prices.However, global gold prices continue to climb, with the yellow metal closing last week's trading sessions at $2,328 per ounce, exceeding expectations worldwide.