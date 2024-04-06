Jordanian Industrialists Call For Export Diversification Amid Global Challenges

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- Jordanian industrialists have emphasized the imperative of strategic planning to bolster export diversification, underlining key measures such as facilitating connectivity to global supply chains through e-commerce, and ramping up promotion and marketing efforts for domestic products.They also called for expanding outreach to foreign markets, fostering collaboration between the government and the industrial sector, and targeting non-traditional markets.These calls come amidst efforts to fortify the national economy, which has weathered numerous challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical tensions such as the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and regional disturbances like the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the developments in the Bab al-Mandab and Red Sea regions.In response, the government has implemented various measures to stimulate domestic exports, improve market access, and maximize the benefits of existing free trade agreements.Speaking on the matter, Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply, Youssef Shamali, highlighted the launch of the economic modernization vision for the period 2023-2033, which aims to bolster national exports through collaborative efforts across sectors and segments of society.Shamali underscored the significance of the national export strategy for 2023-2025, designed to cultivate a conducive business environment for Jordanian industrial and agricultural goods and services, thereby fostering balanced and sustainable economic growth.The strategy, built upon several pillars including identifying productive opportunities and challenges within the industrial sector, enhancing export competitiveness and quality, and diversifying the product portfolio, underscores the importance of accessing non-traditional markets and exploring new avenues for growth.Shamali outlined a comprehensive action plan comprising over 100 activities annually, aligned with the core objectives of the national export strategy. Notably, the government has prioritized policies and procedures aimed at bolstering the structure of Jordanian exports, with a focus on diversifying the export base to reduce reliance on traditional sectors.This includes fostering innovation, supporting emerging sectors, and investing in capacity-building initiatives for exporters, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).Initiatives such as the Jordan Support for Industry Development Fund, launched in collaboration with the World Bank, and the Export Acceleration Program, implemented by Exports Company, aim to equip SMEs with the necessary tools and resources to expand their presence in international markets.Moreover, efforts to strengthen infrastructure and logistical networks, including the acceptance of electronic documents by the Customs Department and the launch of the Jordanian e-commerce facilitation portal, seek to streamline trade processes and reduce costs.Despite progress, challenges persist, including shipping procedures, technical requirements, and market competitiveness. The government is committed to addressing these obstacles through targeted interventions such as specialized export readiness programs, awareness-raising workshops, and enhanced private sector representation in trade committees.In parallel, industry leaders underscored the need for concerted action to capitalize on untapped export opportunities, citing the need for enhanced promotion, reduced production costs, and expanded access to global markets.Fathi Jaghbir, head of the Jordanian and Amman Chambers of Industry, highlighted the concentration of exports in a few countries and commodity groups, underscoring the importance of diversification to unlock the full potential of Jordanian exports.Jaghbir emphasized the pivotal role of the private sector in driving export growth, pledging continued collaboration with government entities to facilitate market access and promote Jordanian products internationally.Efforts to enhance participation in international exhibitions, expand networking opportunities, and leverage logistical services underscore the commitment to sustaining export momentum and driving economic prosperity.In conclusion, stakeholders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing export diversification efforts, recognizing the importance of strategic collaboration between the public and private sectors to unlock new opportunities and drive sustainable economic growth.