Zelensky Stresses Importance Of Strengthening Air Defense Over Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine emphasizes the importance of strengthening air defense capabilities that would protect Kharkiv region from Russian strikes.

That's according to Zelensky's latest posting on Facebook, seen by Ukrinform.

"Russian terror against Kharkiv continues. New strikes against the city and the region. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged," Zelensky wrote.

As the head of state noted, "[u]nfortunately, six people have been killed. My deepest condolences to their families and loved ones. More than 10 people have been injured."

Night attack on: number of injured increased to eleven

All response agencies scrambled to the scene immediately, and all the victims are being provided the required assistance, the president assured.

"We must put an end to this terror. It's crucial to strengthen the air defense for Kharkiv region. And our partners can help us with this," Zelensky emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, six people were killed and 11 – injured as a result of the latest Russian strike targeting Kharkiv.

Nine apartment blocks, three dormitories, two kindergartens, two schools, a gas station, and several dozen shops were damaged.