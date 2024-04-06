Simultaneous Attack On Four Russian Air Bases Marks Notable Inflection In Ukraine's Capabilities - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) After another attack by Ukrainian drones on at least four Russian airbases, the Russians could lose more than a dozen planes and fighter jets.

This is stated by the U.S-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW ) think tank.

It is noted that satellite images from April 4 indicate that there were three Tu-160 strategic bombers, five Tu-95 strategic bombers, an Il-76 cargo lifter, and a Tu-22 bomber at the Engels Air Base; 10 L-39 training and combat aircraft, five An-26 transport aircraft, an An-74 transport aircraft, an An-12 transport aircraft, four Su-27 fixed-winged aircraft, four Su-25 fixed-wing aircraft, one Su-30 fixed-wing aircraft, and several Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters at the Yeysk Airbase; and 29 fixed-wing aircraft, primarily Su-34s, at the Morozovsk airfield.

Analysts point out that currently the geolocation footage shows explosions and Russian air defense systems activating near all air bases, except for the air base near Yeysk with no visual evidence so far that Ukrainian drones have damaged or destroyed aircraft or infrastructure at any of the air bases.

However,“Ukraine's ability to strike four separate airbases in one strike series represents a notable inflection in the capabilities that Ukrainian forces are employing in their campaign against Russian military infrastructure, critical infrastructure, and strategic industries within Russia,” the report said.

It is noted that Russian forces regularly employ Tu-95 strategic bombers to launch Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine. If their destruction is confirmed, the possible loss of roughly 5% of Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers as a result of a single strike will be notable, analysts believe.

"ISW continues to assess that Ukrainian strikes against targets within Russia are a necessary component of Ukraine's campaign to degrade industries that support the Russian war effort and military capabilities deployed in the Russian rear through asymmetric means," the think tank noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia said the Morozovsk military airfield, where bombers that strike Ukraine are based, was targeted in a massive drone attack. The airfield is located in Russia's Rostov region.

The attack took place overnight Friday, April 5. The first series explosions occurred around midnight local time. The governor of the Russian region, Vasily Golubev, said that the military airfield was attacked by more than 40 strike drones.

A source in the SBU told Ukrinform that after the attack on the Morozovsk airfield, at least six planes could be destroyed.

