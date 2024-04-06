Chasiv Yar Remains Under Ukraine's Control Cinc Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, says the settlement of Chasiv Yar remains under the control of the country's Defense Forces, and all attempts by the Russians to break through toward the settlement have so far failed.

That's according to Syrskyi's posting on Facebook , seen by Ukrinform.

According to Sirskyi, the situation in the hostility zones remains difficult. Enjoying air superiority, as well as an upper hand in missile and munitions stocks, the enemy keeps trying to advance to the administrative border of Donetsk region.

As the commander-in-chief emphasized, the Russian invasion army continues to run offensive operations day and night, deploying assault groups with armored support. In separate directions, the Russians are trying to storm Ukraine's positions in waves, sending in platoon- or company-strong teams, sometimes deploying battalion-sized groups.

A particularly challenging situation has developed in the Bakhmut direction in the areas east of Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka, in the Avdiivka direction – in the areas of Berdychiv, Orlivka, Vodiane, and Pervomaiske, and in the Novopavlivka direction – near Novomykhailivka, Syrskyi emphasized.

"Today, the fiercest battles are underway in the areas of Pervomaiske and Vodiane, as well as east of Chasiv Yar, where the enemy is trying to break through our defense lines. Chasiv Yar remains under our control as all the enemy's attempts to advance toward the settlement have failed," he emphasized.

As Syrskyi noted, the situation in the Lyman, Orikhiv, and Kherson directions also remains tense.

In the Lyman direcion, the enemy is going for local offensive efforts in the areas of Bilohorivka and Vesele, in Orikhiv direction – near Robotyne and Verbove, with the aim of restoring the positions lsot earlier, in the Kherson direction, the Russians are trying to dislodge the Ukrainian troops from the bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnipro in the area of Krynky, seeing no success in any of those areas.

"At the same time, we have a certain tactical success in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions," emphasized the commander-in-chief.

The defense forces continue to firmly hold their lines and positions, exhausting the enemy, inflicting significant losses on Russia's personnel, weapons, and military equipment, he assured.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Khortytsia Grouping of Troops denied Russian media reports of invaders making it into Chasiv Yar.