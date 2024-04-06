Turkiye Grants Passport To Azerbaijani Citizens In Istanbul

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Passports were issued to 3,623 Azerbaijani citizens livingwithout documents in Istanbul, Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing Istanbul Governor Davut Gul as he told at themeeting with Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee onDiaspora Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The governor also expressed his satisfaction with the high levelof Turkish-Azerbaijani relations and emphasised the role ofPresident Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev inreaching this level of strategic alliance.

The chairman of the State Committee said that theTurkiye-Azerbaijan brotherhood is an example for all countries inthe world. During the meeting, parties discussed a number of issuesrelated to the implementation of the "Action Plan for persons whoimmigrated to the Republic of Turkiye (Istanbul) since the 1990sand are likely to be citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan,including their family members born in Turkiye".

It was noted that 7093 applications have been answered so far.3,623 of them received passport registration and other services. Inthis process, the role of the Istanbul governorate was especiallyemphasised.