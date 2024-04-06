Prime Minister Submits Cabinet Resignation To Kuwait Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 6 (KUNA) - His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah submitted the government resignation to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah according to Article 57 of the constitution. (end) aa

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.