J&K: ED Attaches Property Worth Rs 1 Crore In SI Paper Leak Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 6 (IANS) Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Saturday, attached property worth Rs 1 crore in police Sub-Inspector (SI) question paper leak case.
ED officials said that it has attached properties of accused, Yatin Yadav, proprietor of M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation and his associate Lokesh Kumar worth Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.
ED said that the property has been attached in a case related to paper leak of examination conducted by the JK Service Selection Board for the recruitment of 1200 Sub-Inspectors of J&K Police, against monetary benefits by Yatin Yadav and others.
