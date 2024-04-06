India Will Enter Pakistan To Kill Terrorists Who Flee There, Defense Minister Says

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Indian Defense Minister stated that his forces would enter the territory of Pakistan to kill those engaging in terrorist activities in India and fleeing to Pakistan.

On Friday, The Guardian newspaper reported that India has killed around 20 people in Pakistani territory since 2020.

Rajnath Singh, a day after The Guardian's report, told CNN News 18,“If they flee to Pakistan, we will enter Pakistan to kill them.”

The Indian Defense Minister added on Friday that his country strives to maintain good relations with its neighbors but does not easily overlook those engaging in terrorist activities.

Relations between India and Pakistan soured after a suicide attack in 2019 on an Indian military convoy in Kashmir by militants based in Pakistan. In response to this attack, India conducted an airstrike on what it claimed was the group's base inside Pakistani territory.

Pakistan also levels similar accusations against India. Earlier this year, Islamabad claimed to have undeniable evidence that Indian agents were involved in the killing of two Pakistani citizens on Pakistani soil.

According to Pakistani authorities, these killings were carried out by Indian operatives in late last year in the Sialkot and Rawalakot areas of Pakistani-controlled Kashmir. India has dismissed these claims as propaganda.



Since their independence in 1947, India and Pakistan have tense relations. Despite occasional diplomatic efforts to ease tensions, issues such as Kashmir, cross-border terrorism, and water disputes continue to strain relations between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The sporadic outbreaks of violence along the Line of Control serve as stark reminders of the volatile nature of Indo-Pakistani relations, often escalating into full-blown crises. Both countries face internal and external pressures, making the path to sustainable peace elusive, yet imperative for the stability and progress of the South Asian region.

