BJP Foundation Day: PM Modi’S Old Picture Delivering Speech In Gujarat Goes Viral

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates its 44th Foundation Day, an old picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caught the attention of netizens on social media.

The undated picture of Narendra Modi speaking at the BJP Foundation Day, years ago, has been shared by Modi Archive, an X handle that claims to narrate the journey of PM Modi through archival pictures, videos and newspaper clips.

Sharing the picture of PM Modi from its Archive, the X handle shows Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, in the capacity of a party worker.

The picture has become a talking point on social media and also elicits remarks from many people.

Earlier, in the day, PM Modi greeted party leaders as well as workers on the party's foundation day and said that BJP has become the 'preferred party' of the masses.

Referring to upcoming elections, PM Modi also expressed confidence that the party will get another term at the Centre.

Extending wishes to all the BJP workers across the nation, PM Modi wrote:“I recall with great reverence the hard work, struggles and sacrifices of all those great women and men who built our Party over the years. I can say with great confidence that we are India's preferred party, which has always served with the motto of 'Nation First.'