ED Jammu Attaches Property Worth Rs 1 Crore In SI Paper Leak Case

In a post on X, the ED said that it attached movable properties of accused Yatin Yadav, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, Prop. Yatin Yadav and his associate Lokesh Kumar worth Rs 1 Crore under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002.

It said that the property has been attached in a case related to paper leak of examination conducted by JKSSB for the recruitment of 1200 sub inspectors of J&K Police, against monetary benefits by Yatin Yadav and others.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now