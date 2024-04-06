Two Booked Under PSA In North Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

“Acting tough against ANEs Baramulla Police booked two persons namely Abdul Rashid Sheikh son of Ali Mohd resident of Lalpora Kharkhal Kunzer & Mohd Akbar Malik son of Abdul Gani resident of Lalpora Wanikhal Kunzer under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority,” said a statement.

“The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur.”

“Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in disturbance of L&O and subversion. Despite their involvement in many FIR's, they did not mend their anti-national & Social activities,” the statement reads further.



