Two Booked Under PSA In North Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday booked two persons under Public Safety Act in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
“Acting tough against ANEs Baramulla Police booked two persons namely Abdul Rashid Sheikh son of Ali Mohd resident of Lalpora Kharkhal Kunzer & Mohd Akbar Malik son of Abdul Gani resident of Lalpora Wanikhal Kunzer under Public Safety Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent Authority,” said a statement.ADVERTISEMENT
“The booked persons have been detained and subsequently lodged in District Jail Udhampur.”
“Pertinent to mention that many cases are registered against these persons and were involved in disturbance of L&O and subversion. Despite their involvement in many FIR's, they did not mend their anti-national & Social activities,” the statement reads further.
