DIG Orders Action Against 3 Cops For Poor Maintenance Of Police Records In Jammu's Janipur

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Authorities on Friday issued a show-cause notice to a sub divisional police officer, ordered an inquiry against a station house officer and recommended the suspension of a head constable for not maintenance of police records, officials said on Friday.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jammu-Samba range, Dr Sunil Gupta paid a surprise visit to the police station in Janipur, inspected the record room and 'malkhana', they said.ADVERTISEMENT
On checking, most registers were not found to be maintained properly, an official said.
A show-cause notice is being issued against SDPO, Bakshi Nagar on the directions by the DIG, a departmental enquiry is ordered against SHO, Janipur for his poor supervision, and a head constable of Janipur Police Station is recommended for suspension, the official said.
During the inspection, the DIG stressed upon the SDPO and SHO, other staff to maintain extra vigil in their area due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He also directed the SDPO and SHO to redress public grievances in a time-bound manner. Read Also 'Information On Qasim Gujjar': JKP Offers 10 Lakh Reward Police Books Double Agent In Karnah
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN06042024000215011059ID1108065841
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.