(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, April 5, Russian troops fired 15 times at settlements in the Donetsk region.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"In just one day, the Russians fired 15 times at the settlements of the Donetsk region. 437 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 16 children," Filashkin wrote.

It is noted that an agricultural enterprise was shelled in Bohoyavlenka of the Vuhledar community. Two people were injured in Pushkino of the Pokrovsk community. In the Kurakhove community, Kurakhove, Hostre, Yantarne, and Berestky were under fire.

Russians injure seven residents ofregion overnight

In the Lyman community, shelling damaged six houses in Nove. In the Kostyantynivka community, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, and Oleksandro-Shultyne were shelled.

In the Chasiv Yar community, 13 private houses, a multi-story building, and an industrial building were damaged. In the Toretsk community in New York, five houses and an administrative building were damaged, in Zalizne, an administrative building was damaged, and in Shcherbynivka, a private house was damaged. A non-residential building was damaged in Siversk.

As reported, over the past day, April 5, seven residents of the Donetsk region were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops.