Egyptian Press Highlights Kuwait's Parliamentary Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 6 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian daily press dedicated wide spaces in the editions published on Saturday to the 2024 parliamentary elections of Kuwait and the democratic atmosphere that marked the polling.

The mass circulation "Al-Ahram" specialized wide spaces for the Kuwaiti elections and congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on the polls' success and felicitated the winners of the 50 seats.

It wrote that change in the new line-up is different by 22 percent as compared to that of the previous assembly, where eight nominees had been elected as members of the parliament, three who were former MPs came back to Abdullah Al-Salem Hall, also noting that the voting reached 62.1 percent, according to the Ministry of Information.

"Al-Gomhuria" indicated that the change in the new assembly reached 20 percent. Ten figures who were members of the 2023 assembly joined the 2024 parliament. It also wrote that seven ones were elected as members in the new parliament and three former MPs rejoined the assembly.

The former MP Jenan Boushehri was the sole Kuwaiti woman to bag a seat in the new assembly.

""Al-Masri Al-Yom" newspaper also concurred that the change was estimated at 20 percent, noting that the voting had lasted for 12 hours covering five constituencies. The polling was conducted on a single vote basis. (end)

