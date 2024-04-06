Healthcare Industry, Individuals Must Focus On 'Prevention First': Dr Devi Shetty

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) Even as cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are rising significantly, the focus of the healthcare industry as well as individuals must be on 'prevention-first,” said renowned cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty on Saturday, ahead of World Health Day.

World Health Day is marked every year on April 7. The theme this year is 'My health, my right', which aims to work for the“right of everyone, everywhere to get access to quality health services”.

Speaking to IANS, Dr Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, called for investing more in preventive healthcare measures even as cases of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) are rising significantly in India, particularly among the youth.

“Hospitals are designed so badly that a person who's not a patient wouldn't like to go to that building. So, we need to create a kind of a different approach outside the hospital.

“It's time for the healthcare industry to pivot, placing greater emphasis on preventive measures, fostering proactive health management, and empowering individuals towards a healthier tomorrow,” the doctor said.

Besides the healthcare industry, even individuals must live with a 'prevention-first' mindset, as significantly in India, the cardiologist said.

“Today, as we mark World Health Day, we confront a stark reality: Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) claim a staggering 65 per cent of lives in India, with diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular issues, and cancers at the forefront. What's more alarming is the rise of these ailments among our youth, often due to a lack of early screening and awareness,” Dr Shetty said.

“The need of the hour is a 'prevention-first' mindset,” he added.

Emphasising the need for early screening, he also called on the healthcare industry to put more focus on preventive measures and not just care.

The doctor explained that prevention should not be just a choice but a“necessity” for a healthy life.

“Maintaining and nurturing our bodies should not stem from fear, but from a commitment to daily care. Investing in preventive healthcare measures isn't just a choice, it's a necessity that will drastically reduce our future disease burdens,” he told IANS.