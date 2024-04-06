Congress Fields Former Union Minister Khalap And Fernandes In Goa

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, April 6 (IANS) Congress, on Saturday, announced the candidacies of former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap and Viriato Fernandes for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in North Goa and South Goa, respectively.

The declaration of Khalap and Fernandes as the party's candidates follows wrath and criticism from party workers and public over the delay in the announcement of tickets by Congress.

Previously, Congress leaders in Goa, including MP Francisco Sardinha, senior leader Girish Chodankar, and Elvis Gomes, were in the fray to be contenders from South Goa. Meanwhile, GPCC General Secretary Vijay Bhike and Vice President Sunil Kawthankar were rumoured candidates from North Goa. However, the party ultimately chose Khalap and Fernandes as its representatives in the Lok Sabha elections.

Khalap was elected as MP on the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ticket in 1996 and defeated Congress candidate Amrut Kansar by 10,545 votes.

Speaking to IANS, Viriato Fernandes said that the ticket belongs to all the people of Goa who are suffering due to environmental destruction and inflation.

He continued:“Our ST people are agitating for their rights, women are suffering due to inflation and rise in the rate of LPG and there are many issues in Goa. This is an opportunity for me to raise their issues in pParliament and I am sure that I will win this election.”