Night Attack On Kharkiv: Number Of Injured Increased To Eleven

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of injured people has increased to eleven as a result of the night shelling of Kharkiv.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"As a result of a series of S-300 missile attacks, nine residential buildings, an administrative building, a kindergarten, a cafe, a service station car wash, a gas station shop, dormitory buildings, cars and trucks were damaged. The shelling started again at 01:02 a.m. A total of 11 people were injured. Six people were killed," wrote Syniehubov.

According to him, the day before, as a result of the shelling of the Kharkiv with a KAB, structural elements of the building caught fire in some parts of the territory, and the facades were damaged. There were no casualties.

Over the past day, about 15 localities in the Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka, and others. Kruhle, Berestove, and Kupiansk were hit by airstrikes.

Shops, cars, and a private house were damaged as a result of shelling in the region.

As reported earlier, six people were killed and ten injured in Kharkiv as a result of a nighttime drone attack.