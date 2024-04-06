Hangar Catches Fire Due To Falling Debris In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In one of the settlements of the Kyiv region, a hangar building caught fire as a result of the fall of the debris of downed targets.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Ruslan Kravchenko, Ukrinform reported.

"Tonight and in the morning, the enemy attacked the region using Shahed drones and cruise missiles. As a result of the fall of the wreckage of the downed targets, a hangar in one of the settlements caught fire. It has already been localized," Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that all enemy targets were destroyed, and there were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure.

There were no casualties as a result of the attack.

The head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration added that all operational services are involved and are working to eliminate and document the consequences of the enemy attack.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed two Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles, a Kalibr cruise missile, and 28 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs overnight.