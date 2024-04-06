Russians Fire Two Missile Attacks On Sloviansk At Night

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of Saturday, April 6, Russian troops launched two missile attacks on Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, Vadym Liakh, Ukrinform reported.

"Saturday, April 6. Another bad morning in Sloviansk. At about 3 a.m., the enemy launched two rocket attacks on Slovkurort," noted Liakh.

According to him, "the building of the mud baths was partially destroyed. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

As reported, on April 5, seven residents of the Donetsk region were injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops.