In Zaporizhzhia, 23 People, Including Two Children, Injured In Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A massive Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia has injured 23 people, including two children and a policeman.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"As of 8:30 a.m., 23 injured citizens are known, including two children and a policeman. Four people were killed - two men and two women," the report says.

Police officers continue to work at the sites of the attacks, document the consequences of the Russian war crime, and accept applications from victims.

Police investigators and the Security Service of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings over the incident under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

As reported, on April 5, Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with five missiles. There were hits on civilian infrastructure.

During the shelling, Ukrinform correspondent Olha Zvonarova was injured. TSN journalist Kira Oves is also among the injured.

Industrial facilities were damaged as a result of a missile strike on Zaporizhzhia on the morning of April 6.