Majority Of Armenian Respondents Consider Azerbaijan Enemy State

Some 98.5 percent of respondents in Armenia consider Azerbaijanan enemy state, Azernews reports.
This was revealed as a result of an opinion poll the US GallupInternational Centre for Social Research conducted in Armenia.
In addition, 93.2 percent of respondents called Turkiye anunfriendly country.
According to the results of the survey, 29.7 percent ofrespondents consider Russia a friendly country. 43 percent of themconsider this country a state that is not a friend of Armenia.
The respondents rated the following countries as friends ofArmenia: France (78.1 percent), India (68.5 percent), Iran (57.8percent).
