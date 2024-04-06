Kuwaiti Oil Price Up To USD 91.43 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 6 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went up by USD 1.22 to USD 91.43 per barrel on Friday compared to USD 90.21 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Saturday.

The prices of the Brent crude and the West Texas Intermediate at the global markets increased by 52 cents and 32 cents respectively, reaching USD 91.17 pb and USD 86.91 pb each. (end)

