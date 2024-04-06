Met Predicts Dry Weather Till April 10 In J&K

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Generally dry weather has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir till April 10 even as night temperature recorded a drop at most places barring Gulmarg and Jammu on Saturday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that on April 11-12, weather is likely to be generally cloudy with possibility of light rain/snow at isolated places.ADVERTISEMENT
From April 13-15, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with likelihood of intermittent light rain/snow at many places.
Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 4.5°C against 7.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.4°C below normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.5°C against 6.4°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said. Read Also Weather Clears After Rains In J&K Wet Spell Likely On April 5: MeT
Pahalgam recorded a low of 2.7°C against 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.8°C against 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal, the official said.
Kupwara town recorded a low of 2.4°C against 5.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.0°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.5°C for the world skiing resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 17.1°C and it was below normal by 0.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of 5.8°C, Batote 8.5°C and Bhaderwah 4.8°C, he said.
