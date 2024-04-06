Former Congress MLA Ramlal Malviya Joins BJP In MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 6 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and two-time MLA, Ramlal Malviya, along with several party workers, joined the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Malviya was elected MLA from the Ghatia assembly segment under the Ujjain Lok Sabha constituency in 2018 on the Congress symbol, and earlier in 1998. He lost the assembly election in 2023 against BJP's Satish Malviya.

Several other district-level Congress workers from Ujjain drove to Bhopal and they joined hands with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the state set to begin on April 19.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma and senior party leader, Narottam Mishra welcomed them at party headquarters.

"Today is a historic day (foundation day of the BJP), and we welcome all of you. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the BJP has become the world's largest political party and will continue to grow," CM Yadav said.

He further stated that the BJP will not compromise with the development works in Madhya Pradesh. "All those who have joined the BJP will be respected and will be given specific roles to play in the Lok Sabha elections," he added.