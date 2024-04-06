Micro Irrigation And Mechanized Systems Market To Reach USD 50.5 Billion By 2032 - Datahorizzon Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The micro irrigation and mechanized systems market size was valued at USD 14.1 Billion in 2023 and is expected to have a market size of USD 50.5 Billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 15.2%.

Fort Collins, Colorado, April 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adoption of Automation for Irrigation to Encourage Agricultural Boost

In 2023, the demand for micro irrigation and mechanized systems experienced significant growth due to the cost-effectiveness of micro irrigation systems. Chemigation and fertigation methods utilized in micro irrigation mitigate excessive use of agricultural chemicals and fertilizers, resulting in cost savings. Additionally, micro irrigation systems contribute to water conservation. According to the World Bank, approximately 70% of the world's freshwater withdrawals are allocated for agriculture. With the global population on the rise, the current agricultural production requirements are anticipated to surge by 70% by 2050, further stressing water resources worldwide. Adoption of micro irrigation systems leads to increased crop yield, reduced water consumption for crops, minimized water wastage, and allows for more land area to be irrigated.

Micro irrigation contributes to enhanced water efficiency by enabling farmers to cultivate a larger crop area per unit of water utilized. Consequently, the growth trajectory of the Micro Irrigation and Masked Systems market is projected to remain high in the forthcoming years.

Micro irrigation and mechanized systems market segmentation contains product, crop, application, and region.

Drip Held the Highest Position for Product Segment in 2023

The drip segment held the largest market share in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The widespread adoption of drip irrigation across micro-farming in rural areas has encouraged its market growth.

Agriculture accounted for a Significant Position in 2023

The agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2023. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of sustainable agriculture techniques, which primarily focuses on low water consumption, preventing soil erosion, and increasing crop production.

Micro Irrigation and Mechanized Market Report Highlights:

The global micro irrigation and mechanized systems market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 15.2% by 2032.

Favorable regulatory frameworks and government policies are also encouraging their use, which is expected to further contribute to the market expansion.

The micro irrigation and mechanized systems market share for Asia Pacific was significantly high in 2023. This can be attributed to the increasing focus on improved food productivity in the Asia Pacific region, which encourages the usage of micro irrigation systems, thus enhancing crop yield quality and increasing production.

Some prominent players in the micro irrigation and mechanized systems market report include Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, The Toro Company, Netafim Limited, Rivulis Irrigation, Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries, Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd., Rain Bird Corporation, and Reinke Manufacturing Co. Inc.,

