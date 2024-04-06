Maha LS Polls: Shiv Sena Renominates Shrikant Shinde From Kalyan Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Finally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday renominated the sitting MP and his son Shrikant Shinde from Kalyan constituency.

Shrikant Shinde, who has been representing Kalyan since 2014, is pitted against Shiv Sena-UBT nominee Vaishali Darekar.

Incidentally, the announcement of Shrikant Shinde's renomination was made by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He declared that Shrikant Shinde will be the nominee of MahaYuti comprising BJP, ShivSena, NCP, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha, RPI (Athavale).

Devendra Fadnavis said that MahaYuti partners will work hard for Shrikant Shinde's victory with a higher margin.

Shrikant Shinde's renomination was announced a day after BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad's supporters on Friday passed a resolution not to work for Shrikant Shinde. This is especially when Ganpat Gaikwad is currently in jail after opening firing on Shiv Sena leader and Shrikant Shinde's close confidant Mahesh Gaikwad from Kalyan.

Of the six assembly constituencies, Shiv Sena has representation only in Ambarnath segment while Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East and Dombivli are held by BJP. NCP SP holds Mumbra Kalwa segment while Kalyan Rural by MNS.

In the 2019 elections, Shrikant Shinde had polled 5,59,723 votes against NCP nominee Babaji Patil who got 2,15,380 votes. In 2014 elections, Shrikant Shinde got 4,40,892 votes after he defeated NCP nominee Anand Parnjape who polled 1,90,143 votes.