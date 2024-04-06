'Cheating Couple’ Vidya, Pratik Fall In Love Once Again In ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ Trailer

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' have dropped the trailer, and it won't be wrong to say that it looks like a fresh new take on a love story, featuring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi in the lead roles.

The over-two-minute-long trailer begins with a quarreling married couple played by Vidya and Pratik. It shows how distant they are while living together.

The trailer then pans to their“perfect” extramarital affair with Sendhil Ramamurthy and Ileana D'Cruz.

However, soon things take a turn after the married couple sleeps close to each other and starts celebrating time with each other, yet they are in a confused state.

The trailer ends with Vidya and Pratik enjoying a dinner together on their balcony and the dialogue the actor says catches the eye. He says:“Vegans ko sex ke baad allowed hai kya?”

The trailer is full of humour, drama, romance and of course, confused feelings.

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and marks her directorial debut.

The movie is slated to hit the big screens on April 19.