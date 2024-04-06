Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Much Closer Contest Than Many Say, We Are Going To Win, Says Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi believes his party has a chance of winning the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections to reporters after the Congress released its 2024 manifesto called 'Nyay Patra', Gandhi expressed confidence in his party and said projections are underestimating their odds.“It is a much closer election than is being propagated by the media. It is a close election and we are going to fight an excellent election and we are going to win the election,” he said Releases Nyay PatraThe Indian National Congress on April 5, released its manifesto“Nyay Patra\" for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi released the manifesto at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi Nyay Patra promises to ensure that minorities of the country will have the freedom of choice of dress, food, language and personal laws read: ' ₹1 lakh per year to every poor Indian family': Congress releases 'Nyay Patra' for Lok Sabha polls 2024The party claims that it will encourage reforms of personal laws that must be undertaken with the participation and consent of the communities concerned read: Gourav Vallabh, after joining BJP, ridicules Congress: 'I pray to Lord Shri Ram...'The grand old party vowed to amend the election laws as it suggested a combination of electronic voting machines and ballot paper to conduct elections. The manifesto states,“We will amend the election laws to combine the efficiency of the electronic voting machine (EVM) and the transparency of the ballot paper.\"The manifesto further noted that voting will be through the EVM. However, at the same time, the voter will be able to hold and deposit the machine-generated voting slip into the voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) unit.(With Agency inputs)

MENAFN06042024007365015876ID1108065572